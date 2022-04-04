Stifel Nicolaus Trims Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Target Price to $5.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

