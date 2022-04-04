Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 206,812 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

