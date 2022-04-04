StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

