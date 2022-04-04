StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
