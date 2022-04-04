StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of ADXS opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.07. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Advaxis (Get Rating)
Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
