StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American National Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

