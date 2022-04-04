StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $851.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

