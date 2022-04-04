StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $60,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

