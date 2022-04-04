StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 326,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 217,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 201.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CalAmp by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CalAmp by 52.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

