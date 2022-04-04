StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.35.

CNI stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.20. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

