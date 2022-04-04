StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE CQP opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.