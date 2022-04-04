StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.