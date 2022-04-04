StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson bought 4,507 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $196,236. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CNB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CNB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

