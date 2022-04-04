StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company.

CSGS opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

