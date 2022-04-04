StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DCOM stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

