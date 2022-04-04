StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $226.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

