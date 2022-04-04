StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,520,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

