StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.82.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.