StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of FWONK opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

