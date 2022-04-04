StockNews.com Begins Coverage on German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ GABC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 54,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

