StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $726.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

