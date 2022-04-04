StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $108.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Hess will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Hess by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

