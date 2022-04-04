StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $421.91.

Illumina stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.09. 9,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.57. Illumina has a 52 week low of $302.79 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 50.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 151.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

