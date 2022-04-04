StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,333. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

