StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iteris has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:ITI opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. Iteris has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.77.

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $70,230. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iteris by 147.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Iteris by 1,182.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Iteris by 46.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 114.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 20.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

