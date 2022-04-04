StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JOUT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.51. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.49. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $76.72 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

