StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LL Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:LL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,683. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LL Flooring by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

