StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LL Flooring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
NYSE:LL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,683. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LL Flooring by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
About LL Flooring (Get Rating)
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
