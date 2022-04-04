StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ACY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Mega Matrix has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
