StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE NLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 11,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,710. Nautilus has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $18.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Nautilus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 718,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.