StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The firm has a market cap of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 376,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

