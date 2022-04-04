StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $148.24. 36,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566,740. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

