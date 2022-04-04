StockNews.com Begins Coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 43.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 338,402 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

