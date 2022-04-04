StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PRGO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.50. 24,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,470. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.