StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWFL. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

In other news, Director Michael Brodsky bought 18,226 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe bought 31,754 shares of PowerFleet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

