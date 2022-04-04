StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Radius Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Radius Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 6,788.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 330,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 251,374 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

