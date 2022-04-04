StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.
NASDAQ:RETA opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.