StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.14.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

