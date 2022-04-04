StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Renasant alerts:

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $52,111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $20,372,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 377,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $7,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.