StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,584. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 60,600 shares of company stock valued at $438,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter worth $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

