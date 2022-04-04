StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

SD traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $615.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $17.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 882.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

