StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

