StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.95.

SNOW stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.54. 53,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.94. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.54. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

