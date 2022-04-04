StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.
Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,948. The company has a market cap of $270.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.