StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 59 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,948. The company has a market cap of $270.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

