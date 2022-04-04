StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.