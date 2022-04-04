StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STKL. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96.
In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.