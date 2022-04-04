StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

