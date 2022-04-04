StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.95. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.