StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 2.09. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $340,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,888. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $42,575,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Trupanion by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Trupanion by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

