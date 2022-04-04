StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UFPT opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

