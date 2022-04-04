StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.