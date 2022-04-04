StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.15.
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 676,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
