StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

UAMY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,989. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

