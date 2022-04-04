StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock valued at $309,341 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

