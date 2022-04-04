StockNews.com Downgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to Hold

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSV. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.53. FirstService has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after buying an additional 298,130 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,304,000 after buying an additional 421,424 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,017,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 46.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,238,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.